Fraudster posing as CIA agent draws over CZK 1.5M from women
A serial con-artist, defrauding women into thinking he was a CIA agent or a director of a shopping mall, has been captured by police in Kladno. The 47 year old man, wanted for another fraud he was convicted for, has a five year prison term outstanding. The man has several prior convictions, which in the past were also fraud related; an example: conning women out of money in Tábor area or around Prague, posing as a medical doctor. Police have been looking for the Brandýs nad Labem born man for many years.
Meeting women online and gaining their trust was the method the suspect used. He lied to the women about his financial situation, his job and his name. Police say that this time the man conned women out of CZK 1.5 million. He often used the name Lukas Benes or Lukas Lukes. Police have started looking for other women who may have been conned or were in the process. Police are asking witnesses to contact them in case someone may be aware of potential fraud having taken place, or was in the process of taking place. “His crimes were not only committed in the Czech Republic but also in Slovakia” said police spokesperson Hana Rubasova.
