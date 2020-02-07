Friday random news clippings
The Krkonose, and most mountain ranges across the country have received fresh snow. This weekend may be the weekend to go for a ski. Be careful as there are dangers of avalanches, especially in the Krkonose or high peaks which were covered in ice and now have fresh snowfall.
The Czech Republic has still evaded coronavirus. Over 55 people have been tested across the country in suspected cases and all the results have shown negative.
Young Mr. Dvorak was convicted of growing marijuana and sentenced to three years in prison. He has been convicted many times and pleads that the bud is to help sick people. The court did not hear his appeal.
The Prague Monitor is continuing its fundraiser to upgrade its systems, web-portal and daily news mailer and feeds. First time you’ve heard about it? There are stories each Friday and most Wednesdays or Thursdays about how we are doing and what we plan to do. We are asking for contributions as a thank you for the service we provide. We are spending the funds on systems which are coming online soon. Contributions can be made via the banners on our webpages or mailers. We want to thank those who have contributed, and are reaching out to readers who enjoy our work and are willing to give us some financial assistance.
Have a great weekend!
