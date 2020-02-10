First year of Comic-Con in Prague draws 23,000 visitors
Comic-Con came to Prague for the first time this year and the three day event at O2 Universa was basically sold-out. One of the organizers of the show Iva Pavlouskova told CTK news that the “first year of Comic-Con Prague we see as successful, overachieving all of our expectations.” The event is already booked for 2021, on February 12th to 14th. Pavlouskova added that it was expected that the fans were attracted by the opportunity to talk to Hollywood stars, but the games, fan club and exhibition were also hits.
There were various ticket choices including single or multi-day passes, or VIP passes. Tickets ranged from CZK790 for a Sunday single day pass to CZK4990 for the three day VIP pass.
Comic-Com has its roots in the United States of America first launched in 1970. It’s a celebration of sci-fi and comics and has grown into an international phenomenon. Many renown actors, writers and voices attend the show meeting their greatest fans.
Prague had many Hollywood favorites including Ron Perlman, Danny John-Jules, and John Rhys-Davies.
