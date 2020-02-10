Over the weekend and back to work
Over the weekend the weather was great, if not ideal for skiing and mountain sports. The combination of a snow dump in many areas and ideal sunny conditions brought lots of visitors to the hills. Parking lots, in general, were full by noon. Roads packed in the mountain directions in the morning, back to the cities in the afternoon. Many day-trippers, plus the first week of winter school break, combined into a difficult transportation situation. A lot of people spent a very nice day in the car waiting for traffic to clear up. These reports have been consistent on any weekend with good weather or a little snow, so plan to leave early. With winter coming to an end people are going to panic each weekend as the snow fix has not been fulfilled.
Weather wise the sun and pleasant conditions will give way to a wet unpredictable week. High winds are still an issue. Hurricane Sabine is blamed for the weather and the wind made it possible to break a record for a New York-London flight in five hours. The storm hit Western Europe causing chaos, flight delays and cancelled trains across the western continent. Prague’s Vaclav Havel airport saw at least ten flights that were cancelled. Trains were delayed on Sunday which could run into Monday morning as the increased risk of debris on rails slows down traffic.
