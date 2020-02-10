Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
“Take a simpleton, give him power and confront him with intelligence — and you have a tyrant.”
Wendell Berry
You know, there's not a lot I can add to this quote. It is absolutely marvelous in its simplicity and impact. While I'm almost sure that Berry meant this in a political context, there are other environs in which it is equally applicable. I'll just let you picture in your own mind how you'd like to apply it. (If I used smiley-face emoji's, I would put one here.)
Good luck on your journey!
