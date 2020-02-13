High winds cause an estimated 50,000 trees to fall in Šumava Park
The high winds from the “orkan” of the past few days have caused an estimated 50,000 trees to fall in the Šumava National Park. The exact count of the damage to the park is still being calculated by park rangers. The damage calculated up to this point is similar to when “orkan” Herwart hit in 2017. The biggest damage was caused in 2007 by “orkan” Kyrill when over 767,000 trees fell, several hundred thousand trees later removed from the park by loggers due to damage, and another few hundred thousand trees were left laying in inaccessible areas.
