Prague's Manifesto Market in finals of prestigious international award contest
Prague’s Manifesto Market concept has made it into the finals of the Internorga Future Award which annually rates foodie projects which fulfill a sustainable development vision. “Getting into the narrow finals brings to us great pride. Sustainability is for us the key, with our approach we even try to motivate our customers,” said concept founder Martin Barry.
The concept is a combination of elegant design, created using sustainable material and connected to 100% renewable energy.
Awards will be presented at the International Exhibition for hotels, restaurants, bakeries and confectionaires Internorga. The exhibition has 1300 exhibitors and over 95k visitors scouring over the latest trends in the service industries.
Martin Barry, the founder, is a New York architect who has attracted big names in local and international investment. The concept already has ambitions to expand internationally.
