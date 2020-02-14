Million Moments group resumes protests: Prague March 1st
Along with spring comes Million Moments next protests, scheduled for March 1st in Prague. The planned gathering place is Hradčanská, from which the movement will take a scenic walk to Staroměstské náměstí and begin the official protest. The planned protests are the result of Wednesday’s election of Stanislav Křeček as Ombudsman. The movement will inform the public on February 16th about dates for protests in other main cities across the country.
The Million Moments movement is concerned that the country is headed in the same direction as Poland and Hungary where the consolidation of media under politicians who then control the justice, state administration, public tenders and elections. The government is heading in this direction according to the movement.
The protests have been taken place regularly since the summer 2019 and have largely targeted Premier Andrej Babis (ANO) and his questionable lack of arm’s length transactions with governing of the country and extensive business empire. The movement has demanded changes and it enjoys considerable backing from opposition politicians, but yet to publish any complete process for how to rid the country of the issues concerning business as one and the same with politics.
