Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
Things to Think About
By Pepper de Callier
”As in a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters." Seneca
Roman stoic philosopher, Seneca, taps into what many might say is the meaning of life with this quote. Unfortunately, as we rush about our daily lives, many of us give little thought to Seneca's words. If I had to sum up Seneca's quote in one word, it would be "quality". Now, don't get me wrong. I'm not advocating an obsessional focus on quality in one's life. There are trade-offs we have to make along the way. But, if subconsciously, we plant a seed in the back of our mind that, from time to time, speaks to us, reminding us of the importance of quality in this context, wonderful things can happen. Whether it's changing things around to go to that ball game, or school play, or to spend a little more time on that presentation, or to do something for someone else that makes their day a little better, all at once we may notice a behavior pattern that is gaining momentum and bringing us closer to what really matters in life.
Good luck on your journey!
