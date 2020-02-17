Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Second case of bird flu discovered in Pardubice area

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 February 2020

A second case of bird flu was discovered in Pardubice area at a commercial chicken farm, the spokesperson for the Minister of Agriculture Vojtech Bily communicated the news to CTK. The first case in three years was discovered this year in January at a farm in small farm in the Žďár area.

The Ministry is still analyzing the situation and will hold a press conference which will include the Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman (CSSD) and the Director of the Czech Veterinary Office Zbynek Semerad.

The bird flu is a danger to most poultry animals whether in the wild or raised in captivity. Infection can be spread through infected food or water. The bird flu often causes high rates of death.