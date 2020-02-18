Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Employee from General Financial Directorate suspected in CZK 10 million bribe

Prague Daily Monitor |
Police from the National Center Against Organized Crime suspect an employee from the General Financial Directorate of agreeing to a ten million crown bribe, five million of which he had personally taken possession of. The spokesperson for the General Financial Directorate Zuzana Masatova said “the employee has been removed from service.” Masatova did not wish to disclose any additional information due to the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was charged on February 13th.