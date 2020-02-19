Wednesday, 19 February 2020

ANO continues to be the most popular party, two January polls show

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 February 2020

Whether Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) was attacked by the Million Moments demonstrations, accused by the European Commission of a conflict of interest in wrongfully taking European subsidies after an audit was completed, or the December investigation reopening concerning a construction project, his party continues to lead by a huge margin in polls. Nothing seems to jolt the party's 30% popularity consistently enjoyed by ANO.

The two polls, conducted by Meridian and STEM show one clear leader: ANO, taking over 30% of the vote in either poll. The second best is in the 14% range, ODS or Pirates, depending on which poll one trusts to be more correct. The next slew of parties run in between 4% and 8% of the field.

The surprise at the bottom end of the polls were that party Top09 did not make the 5% minimum threshold in either poll. With fresh new leadership after the election of Marketa Adamova Pekarova as the leader of the party, results are not showing a fresh start bump. The 35 year-old is the only woman leader of a party in parliament.

The STEM poll predicts an only 54% participation rate in the election.