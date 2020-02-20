Thursday, 20 February 2020

Business of war booming: Czech exports record one of the best years in recent history

Prague Daily Monitor |
20 February 2020

According to the Defence and Security Industry Association, exports of Czech weaponry in 2019 totaled between 17 and 18 billion crowns. This compares to 14 billion crowns in 2018 and 15.1 billion crowns in 2017. The information comes from a meeting attended by the President of the Association Jiri Hynek. The official numbers are due around mid-year and, if confirmed, will make 2019 one of the best years in recent history.