Business of war booming: Czech exports record one of the best years in recent history
According to the Defence and Security Industry Association, exports of Czech weaponry in 2019 totaled between 17 and 18 billion crowns. This compares to 14 billion crowns in 2018 and 15.1 billion crowns in 2017. The information comes from a meeting attended by the President of the Association Jiri Hynek. The official numbers are due around mid-year and, if confirmed, will make 2019 one of the best years in recent history.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.