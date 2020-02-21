To serve, not steal time: promises of efficient government offices
The Czech political parties are promising more efficient offices, mainly through digitalization. The proposed law for a faster and more effective state originally came from the Starostové a nezávislí party. Since then ANO and ČSSD have pledged to fulfill the goals of the Digital Česko plan. ODS and the Pirates also have digitalization as part of their platform.
Vít Rakušan (STAN) has said that he will discuss with all the political parties, including Babiš himself, about the 12 points in his sponsored draft bill. So far there is not a lot of resistance as most parties seem interested in reforming government into a more efficient structure. Currently, about 10% of employed workers in the country work in a state function.
One of the cornerstones of Rakušan’s bill is to make all the information in the offices available to all offices. Currently, residents are limited to certain functions only available at the office they are registered to. This needs to change.
Klára Dostálová (ANO) told news portal E15 that she agrees and the goal of the government needs to be to make things easier for the clients and that the idea of digitalization is the right direction.
It’s a first draft, but hopefully the parties can work out a plan to start with some small steps.
