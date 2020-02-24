Another day of high winds and warmth: river levels rising
As seems to be the norm this winter, the Czech Republic had another day of record warm temperatures on Sunday. With the warm temperatures came high velocity winds which knocked out electricity for hundreds of homes in the western part of the country, caused traffic accidents and as much as a 30% halt in railways service. On the top of Snezka, the tallest mountain in the Czech Republic, winds were recorded at 187km/h at 19:00 during Sunday’s “Orkan,” the Czech word similar to hurricane which describes these wind situations.
According to CTK, the rivers water levels were also high. Before midnight on Sunday the levels of rivers were at flood warning, the first of three levels. On one measuring location, the Elbe River actually hit the second level of the flood measuring system. The second level is already considered an emergency situation. By 22:00 on Sunday, the river’s levels had returned to normal.
Heavy rain and wind Sunday night continued to batter the country.
