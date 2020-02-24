Coronavirus: symptoms, risks, and where to go to seek help
With the headlines full of stories written to cause us anxiety about the flu and coronavirus, we asked our partners at Unicare, a Prague premium healthcare company, to help us write up some key important facts about what to look for and how to deal with symptoms.
Coronavirus is making a lot of people worried these days. The outbreak of respiratory illness, caused by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV), was first identified in Wuhan city, China. Additional cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations. The coronavirus has also found its way into Europe, and there are concerns it will spread to the Czech Republic. So far in the Czech Republic, 53 people have been tested for the virus; fortunately the results were negative. The number of global cases though, has topped 71 thousand with over 2000 deaths. The weekend outbreak in Italy, where the case count went from 3 to over 150, with three deaths recorded in 48 hours, is the sort of headline news which increases attention to the situation. Understandably, some people might feel anxious if they exhibit symptoms associated with coronavirus, yet do not know whether they are infected.
Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Some people have had little to no symptoms, and some became severely ill and unfortunately died, mainly elderly men.
If you feel sick and have a high temperature, a cough, or difficulty breathing, or you have any other health issues, contact us to schedule an appointment at Unicare and we will provide you with medical treatment. It is highly probable that you are instead suffering from seasonal flu. Flu is a highly contagious respiratory disease, causing mild to severe health problems, ranging from high temperature, a cough, sore throat, runny nose to headaches, muscle aches, or fatigue, and even vomiting and diarrhoea.
Flu occurs seasonally in the winter and early spring. Although there is not yet a vaccine for coronavirus, you can be vaccinated against seasonal flu.
And as in all cases, you should take everyday preventive measures:
● Avoid close contact with sick people.
● While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible and stay home
● Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
● Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
These rules are always recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.
If you are worried that you might be infected with coronavirus, you can visit us as well. We have all the necessary facilities to evaluate your current state of health.
Unless you have travelled to China, or you were in close contact with someone with coronavirus 14 days prior to feeling ill, you should not be worrying about the virus. However, should this be the case and you observe the above-mentioned symptoms please refer directly to Bulovka Hospital in Prague, (Budínova 2, Prague 8). This center is specialised for diagnosing and treating the virus. In any other case you can come to Unicare and we will provide you with the correct treatment.
Although the media is now full of news about coronavirus, do not panic. Just remember to take the preventive steps, and we recommend no travel to China.
If you feel unwell, do not hesitate to come to our Medical Centre. You can also call our office to schedule an appointment. We are proud to provide world-class healthcare while never forgetting the importance of how we treat people.
