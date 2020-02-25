Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Czech national promotion agencies get consolidation green light, to share office building

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 February 2020

In a move to bid up efficiencies in various Czech national promotion agencies, the already announced CzechTrade and CzechInvest consolidation will get a further addition: CzechTourism. The decision was passed by the government on Monday and communicated by the Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek (ANO) after negotiations with the cabinet.

CzechTrade and CzechTourism will also move into the building on Stepanska street which is currently occupied by CzechInvest. Havlicek announced that the savings related to the moves will add up to CZK 138 million over three years.

Amongst the main targets of the moves are to offer investors the path to efficiently bundle state agency opportunities under one roof.