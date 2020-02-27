UNYP hosts the 5th TED event on Saturday
On Saturday March 28, the University of New York in Prague will bring together some of the brightest minds to share creative discussion at the fifth TEDxUNYP event. TEDxUNYP is an independently organized, officially licensed TEDx event, and the largest English-language TEDx event in the Czech Republic. This year the event will be moving to a new theater seating nearly and boasts 13 brilliant speakers including the well-known songster, Mikolas Josef.
TEDxUNYP brings together a diverse group of experts speakers in fields that include communication, psychology, digital marketing, entertainment, HR, technology, sports, philanthropy, music, and dance. This year’s talks cover an amazing range of topics, from the development of innovation “kindergartens” in big organizations, through the issue of racism in artificial intelligence, to perspectives on the search for authenticity in pop music and digital marketing, and the future of Esports. While the talks are the highlight of TEDxUNYP 2020, attendees will also have the opportunity to network and participate in activities such as TED Circles and the VR and Esports zones.
“For this year’s TEDxUNYP, we have brought together our best line-up yet. This unique group of speakers – including academics and CEOs, artists and athletes – will stimulate wonder and inspiration, foster learning and curiosity, and provoke meaningful discussions. What’s more, the UNYP community will be looking forward to sharing ideas and creativity with other communities in Prague and from around the world,” said Mark Anderson, Marketing Director for the University of New York in Prague and TEDxUNYP, Organizer and Licensee.
“We believe it is important to connect our students with students from other universities, broaden their sense of community and give them the opportunity to hear new perspectives and innovative ideas from leaders from within Czech Republic as well as from abroad. This type of critical sharing and idea building is what the University of New York in Prague is about, so having our own University TEDx event is the perfect fit. That is seen in the team that organizes it each year made up of our alumni, students, staff and even people from the growing TEDxUNYP Community,” added Sotiris Foutsis, General Manager for the University of New York in Prague.
Here is TEDxUNYP 2020 line-up of local and international speakers:
• Mikolas Josef – Singer, Songwriter, Producer
• Artur Sychov – Founder & CEO, Somnium Space
• Jaro Dance Group – Celebrating Central European history through dance
• Anna Nguyenova – Operations Executive for Startups, Entrepreneur & Actress
• Elmira Lyapina, Ph.D. – Legal Advisor
• Radomil Štumpa – Founder, Universal Sportsman contest
• Mathias Durand – Director of Learning & Development, Socialbakers
• Jordon Rooney – CEO, Built Different
• Edel Sanders, Ph.D. – Dean of Psychology, University of New York in Prague
• Mike Bugembe – Author and Founder of lens.ai
• Petr Andrýsek – Founder and Chief Shark, Socialsharks
• Senta Cermaková – Director of Innovation at Deloitte Czech Republic
• Sanjiv Suri – Founding President & CEO, Zatisi Group
More detailed information about the speakers and their topics can be found at www.tedxunyp.cz.
More information
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 10.00-16.00
Venue: The Municipal Library of Prague, Mariánské nám. 98/1, 110 00 Josefov.
Tickets cost 1200Kc, which includes:
• Three sessions with 13 live speakers
• Lunch: vegan & non-vegan options by Zátiší Catering
• Coffee Break: soft drinks, snacks, and coffee by Zátiší Catering
• Interactive activities including VR and Esports zones, and a TED Circles sub-event
• TEDxUNYP goody bag
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tedxunyp.cz/tedxunyp-2020/
For more information about upcoming and previous TEDxUNYP events, visit www.tedxunyp.cz Find TEDxUNYP on Social Media:
Instagram: @tedxunyp
Facebook: @TEDxUNYP
Twitter: @TEDxUnyp
