Colours Selections: Woodkid hits up Prague May 28th
Our Colours Selections concert we chose this week is Woodkid, performing on May 28th at Forum Karlín. Woodkid is a critically acclaimed director, artist, producer, and musician who directed videos for pop stars Lana Del Rey, Drake, Rihanna, and Katy Perry. He was born in Poland under the name Yoann Lemoine and raised in France. He has played at the Montreal, London and Montreux Jazz festivals, multiple times. In 2014 he performed at Coachella.
Woodkid released his first EP, Iron, in 2011 and The Golden Age, his first album, in 2013. “Run Boy Run,” his single, was nominated for a 2013 Grammy Award for Best Short Form Music Video, which he directed himself. In December 2019 he announced the release of a new album in 2020.
The Sunday Times of London described him as a “dark epic pop wunderkind.”
Tickets and further information are available at: https://coloursselection.cz/en/shows/woodkid/
