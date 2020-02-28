Don't miss the season opening of Nelahozeves Castle
An interest in history, combined with a knack for drumming up adventure, are two common interests that landed many an expat in Prague. Some of us rode those interests on the waves of returning emigres during the first couple of decades after the change in government. The Lobkowicz family returned to Czechoslovakia in the early 1990’s to reclaim an unimaginable, priceless collection of art, history and properties which were first taken away from them by the Nazi’s and then again in 1948 by the Communists. The family is not celebrated enough so if one has never been to the Lobkowicz Palace at Prague Castle, then one has missed the family who curates one of the most interesting art collections I have ever seen. I am sad to say I have only seen a part of it. But did you know that several of Beethoven’s original scripts are resting in that palace?
In order to open up this information to our English-language readers, and to drum up interest in a family that has retaken what is theirs, only to care for it and share it with the public, The Prague Monitor will write regular columns about events and opportunities to be a part of one of the most incredible stories and collections in the Czech Republic. The first of which will be the opening of the Nelahozeves Castle on March 28th for the summer season, with a full family program.
The Renaissance chateau will be opening its gates for the season on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 09:30. Come celebrate the arrival of spring with an activity-filled program for families!
The famous Juggler Pupa is waiting to entertain children with his skills and tricks. Enjoy performances by the children’s group Cvrčci a Poupata and puppet theater performances by Sváťovo dividlo and Štěpánčino divadélko on our own stage!
The Nelahozeves fire department will also be present, showcasing their fire vehicles and rescue equipment and allowing visitors to try on their helmets or protective gear.
The courtyard and parking lot will be filled with stands featuring handmade products, including embroidered tablecloths, decorative ceramics, leather goods, jewelry, and wooden toys. Partake in some of our craft activities, such as candle making and gingerbread decorating. Other activities include guided Castle tours, creative workshops for children, and a raffle. After all this exercise, you will surely work up an appetite, which can be satisfied at our refreshment stands. We will offer a delicious variety of foods, including potato latkes, Bohemian sausages, authentic potato soup, and traditional goulash — all paired with our award-winning Roudnice wine. Finish with a sweet treat and try our pancakes, trdelník, or homemade blueberry pie.
So pack up your car or jump on the train. The Castle is a 33 minute train ride from Praha-Holesovice train station direct, no connecting stopovers. The car ride is the same from the city center, about 32 kilometers. We look forward to seeing you there!
Paul Lysek and Nelahozeves PR.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.