First cases of coronavirus arrive in Czech Republic from northern Italy
The first three cases of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic were confirmed on Sunday evening. All of the infected are in residence at the Na Bulovce hospital in Prague, one patient arriving via special ambulance from Masaryk hospital in Ústí nad Labem.
One case is a male, born in 1952 who was on a conference in the Italian town of Udine. The second case is a female American citizen, born in 1999, visiting Prague while on a study abroad program in Milan. She was travelling with a friend from Ecuador. Lastly, a male, born in 1976, who was in Italy on ski holidays at Auronzo di Cadore with his family has tested positive as well, in Ústí nad Labem. His family has been put in quarantine. The Minister of Health, Adam Vojtěch (ANO) released the information late Sunday. He added that "the cases are light in nature and do not risk fatal consequences".
The movement of the American tourist is being traced by hygiene units. They are currently looking for other people she may have came into contact with. Her companion has been put in quarantine for at least 14 days. The investigators are still trying to find out how the two actually travelled to Prague.
Several other people have been tested over the weekend and no other results were positive for the virus.
