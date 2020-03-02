Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
“What we achieve inwardly will change outer reality." Plutarch
There is nothing like the test of time to evaluate the quality and relevance of what someone has said. Ancient Greek biographer and essayist, Plutarch, reminds us of one of the most basic, fundamental truths about human beings: we become that which we think about. If you view the word "achieve" as potentially having a negative, as well as a positive meaning, it helps contextualize Plutarch's words and reveal the power of this quote. Think about it, if you spend time trying to grow, whether it's emotionally, professionally, or personally, your outer reality will change. You can't help but being drawn to, and drawing to yourself, outward manifestations of your growth, which will define who you are. Whether it's people, geography, opportunities, experiences—you name it—it will happen. The same, unfortunately holds true for other side of the coin. If your thoughts, or "achievements" run to the coarse, negative, exploitive, and self-serving, they, too, will manifest themselves in your outer reality, most likely in a very unpleasant way. Objectively speaking, how would you assess the preponderance of your thinking? Time for a reboot?
Good luck on your journey!
