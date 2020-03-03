Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
Editor's note: This column was meant to be in yesterday's issue of PDM. Instead, we accidentally ran last week's column dedicated to Plutarch. Apologies.
How prone to doubt, how cautious are the wise! Alexander Pope
Pope is quickly becoming one of my favorite observers of human nature. His insights are so relevant and current, even though we must go back almost 300 years in history to find them. To me, this quote is about one of the most desirable traits in a leader and a thought-partner: critical thinking. A critical thinker does not accept things as they appear to be. They are prone to ask questions and dig down a few layers to get to the truth in the context of the current situation. They are cautious about where and from whom information comes and are very adept at putting things into a relevant context before making a decision. How are your critical thinking skills?
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.