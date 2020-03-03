Wednesday, 4 March 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
3 March 2020

Editor's note: This column was meant to be in yesterday's issue of PDM. Instead, we accidentally ran last week's column dedicated to Plutarch. Apologies.

How prone to doubt, how cautious are the wise! Alexander Pope

Pope is quickly becoming one of my favorite observers of human nature. His insights are so relevant and current, even though we must go back almost 300 years in history to find them. To me, this quote is about one of the most desirable traits in a leader and a thought-partner: critical thinking. A critical thinker does not accept things as they appear to be. They are prone to ask questions and dig down a few layers to get to the truth in the context of the current situation. They are cautious about where and from whom information comes and are very adept at putting things into a relevant context before making a decision. How are your critical thinking skills?

