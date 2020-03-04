Children's football starting up again for 2020
Last year was the first for the Prague Raptors Children's Football Academy. We came starting day one and although neither of my boys showed much enthusiasm, the experience was great. No stress, no negativity and no pressure. This year's academy opens next Tuesday so bring your kids and have a great time!
Last year when Daz wrote us and asked us if the Prague Monitor would write a story about a new kids football activity, we did not hesitate. Your correspondent has two freshly minted boys who need some energy burning. Thoughts of the boys running all evening, playing football, and I sitting on the sidelines, enjoying the evening bliss. What a dream come true!
Last year was the first for the Prague Raptors Children’s Football Academy (Micro Raptors). We came starting day one and although neither of the boys showed much enthusiasm, the experience was great. There were no hostilities towards anyone, everyone was relaxed, encouraging and cheered on all the disoriented boys and girls to try and dribble, or at least kick, the ball. The coaches were amazing. I am not going to describe my coach for “soccer” when I was a young lad, but the level of patience, understanding and feeling from the team of Raptors coaches was unsurpassed. I envied their patience with my own children. And those stress free, enjoyable evenings, with the kids running around, were the activity we preferred each week. The only rule is no negativity to the kids.
Languages were a challenge but each coach seemed to speak two or three. There were boys and girls from all over the globe. USA, Russia, Czech Republic, France, Brazil, Ukraine, Romania - there were a lot. Yet , as often is the case, the kids figured it all out, went to their preferred coach (who usually spoke other languages) and did their thing.
By week four my older boy actually started understanding that football was about kicking a ball into a goal. The little Raptors were running around, dribbling, chasing each other’s flags, circles, squares – it was a sight to be seen. Never-the-less, most children slowly started participating in the activities. No stress, no negativity and no pressure. I want to personally thank all the coaches from last year and my boys cannot wait to join next Tuesday 10th, 18:00 at the Zlicin Football pitches. Address: U Zlicinskeho Hriste 499/3, or the little restaurant “U Sousedu na Zlicine” a short walk from the Zlicin Metro. Easy parking if you drive.
https://www.pragueraptors.com/football-academy
This is not an advertisement for the club, and they did not even ask me to write something this year. I just want to offer all the parents to bring your international or Czech kids and have a great time. The activity is free again this year. Age range 4-7, but if you have a solid three year-old you can sneak him/her in. See you next week!
