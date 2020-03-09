Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
Alexander Pope: "The learned is happy, nature to explore; The fool is happy, that he knows no more."
Thought by many to be one of, if not the greatest, English satirist and poet, Alexander Pope's 18th century insights are as fresh and relevant today as they were almost 300 years ago. This quote presents a wonderful insight on leadership. The good leader is happy to explore new ways of doing things, to hear new ideas, even ones that may challenge her current way of thinking. Whereas, the poor leader doesn't want to hear about anything that challenges what they already know and are comfortable with, let alone actively look for new approaches and perspectives. Which one would you rather work with? I thought so. Now, which one would your people say you are?
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.