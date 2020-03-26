Thursday, 26 March 2020

Covid study: Czech Republic ranks 4th in hospital beds per person vs. rest of Europe

NimbleFins |
When it comes to caring for ill patients during the current pandemic, the Czech Republic has arguably one of the better hospital bed infrastructures in Europe. According to a study carried out the insurance company NimbleFins and based on data from the OECD and Eurostat, the Czech Republic has 6.6 hospital beds for every 1,000 people, which is the 4th highest number in Europe (behind Germany, Austria and Hungary) and 35% more than the average in Europe.

Compare this to the UK, Denmark and Sweden, where there are 2.5 or fewer hospital beds per 1,000 people. The average in Europe is 4.9 hospital beds for every 1,000 people. The countries with the fewest beds per person are Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain and Italy.

