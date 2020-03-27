Friday, 27 March 2020

University develops replaceable filter for homemade masks

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 March 2020

The Liberec Technical University has created a replaceable filter which can be used in the homemade masks people are sewing. The masks are worn to comply with laws designed in preventing the spread of Covid-19. The Nano-material is 70-90% effective in stopping the coronavirus cells.

The university with the help from the Liberec region and the private sector is now producing 100,000 filters a day. This is enough to secure the product not only for health services staff, but also for the entire general public. A number of Liberec-based companies, including Elmarco Sro and Drylock CZ, are helping with the production. The price per filter should not exceed CZK 10.

An additional efficiency is that to make a replaceable filter requires much less Nano-material then a whole mask, thus the masks could be reused, and the consumption of the Nano-material would be minimized.

In principle that would mean people could use cotton masks with a Nano-material filter. At night the filter would be disposed of, the cotton mask washed in hot water or a washing machine. The next morning the client would apply a new filter and wear the mask.