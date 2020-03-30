Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
Things to Think About
By Pepper de Callier
"Vision without execution is hallucination." Walter Isaacson
I just love this quote! Isaacson's wit, intelligence, humor, and insight are on full display here. This quote is on my list of signs I would post in every meeting room as a reminder of just how important step two is, after that brilliant vision, or idea is stated, discussed and enthusiastically embraced. There is so much more I could say here, but that would only diminish the power of this wonderful quote. Thinking of where you'd put this sign?
Good luck on your journey!
