Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute
30 March 2020

Things to Think About
By Pepper de Callier

"Vision without execution is hallucination." Walter Isaacson

I just love this quote! Isaacson's wit, intelligence, humor, and insight are on full display here. This quote is on my list of signs I would post in every meeting room as a reminder of just how important step two is, after that brilliant vision, or idea is stated, discussed and enthusiastically embraced. There is so much more I could say here, but that would only diminish the power of this wonderful quote. Thinking of where you'd put this sign?

Good luck on your journey!