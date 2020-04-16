Thursday, 16 April 2020

New antibacterial spray for mobile devices enters Czech market

Danish start-up PanzerGlass comes up with a new product that could increase your protection against the coronavirus. Its new antibacterial spray for mobile devices is now available through major Czech e-shops.

Mobile phones are often held up to the eyes, nose and mouth - key places for catching infections including the coronavirus. SPRAY Twice a Day successfully kills 99.999% of bacteria and kills the four most common hospital-acquired infections.

The spray is based on water and contains only active ingredients commonly used in human hygiene and cosmetic products. The active ingredients are obtainable from sustainable sources of natural origin. It is designed for all types of tech-screens such as cell phones and tablets.

The new cleaning solution was developed by PanzerGlass, Danish start-up which offers screen protectors for mobile devices, in cooperation with the Danish Technological Institute. It is now available in Datart.cz, CZC.cz, Mall.cz, Alza.cz and mp.cz e-shops with prices ranging from CZK 249 to CZK 599.