New antibacterial spray for mobile devices enters Czech market
Danish start-up PanzerGlass comes up with a new product that could increase your protection against the coronavirus. Its new antibacterial spray for mobile devices is now available through major Czech e-shops.
Mobile phones are often held up to the eyes, nose and mouth - key places for catching infections including the coronavirus. SPRAY Twice a Day successfully kills 99.999% of bacteria and kills the four most common hospital-acquired infections.
The spray is based on water and contains only active ingredients commonly used in human hygiene and cosmetic products. The active ingredients are obtainable from sustainable sources of natural origin. It is designed for all types of tech-screens such as cell phones and tablets.
The new cleaning solution was developed by PanzerGlass, Danish start-up which offers screen protectors for mobile devices, in cooperation with the Danish Technological Institute. It is now available in Datart.cz, CZC.cz, Mall.cz, Alza.cz and mp.cz e-shops with prices ranging from CZK 249 to CZK 599.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.