Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Prague/Coronavirus lock-down special from Vince

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 April 2020

In case you're looking for something to do during the lockdown period, here is a Prague- and coronavirus-centric crossword puzzle from Vincent Farnsworth. And there is an award going with it!

The first person to send us the complete answers on our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/praguemonitor
wins a CZK 200 voucher from our Greek Restaurant supporter Agora Greek! Their pick-up window is open so if you are having nothing to eat at home there is a way to earn your lunch! Agora is conveniently located behind Kotva Shopping Center, in Burzovni Palac, close to Nam. Republiky.

