Prague/Coronavirus lock-down special from Vince
In case you're looking for something to do during the lockdown period, here is another Prague- and coronavirus-centric crossword puzzle from Vincent Farnsworth.
The first person to send us the complete answers on our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/praguemonitor
wins a CZK 200 voucher from our Greek Restaurant supporter Agora Greek! Their pick-up window is open so if you are having nothing to eat at home there is a way to earn your lunch! Agora is conveniently located behind Kotva Shopping Center, in Burzovni Palac, close to Nam. Republiky.
You can also access the crossword at Crossword Labs
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.