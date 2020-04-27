Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"The stone age did not end because we ran out of stones; it ended because we invented new tools." former Saudi oil minister, Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani
What a wonderful insight into common sense. Let's see how it applies to business. In my work, I find, over and over, that one of the most difficult things for people to do is to accept change. Frequently, when a new problem arises, because of the accelerated rate of change in today's world, people are afraid to try something new—reaching outside their comfort zone. They reach for old approaches and old thinking hoping to solve the problem in a more comfortable and predictable way. In other words, they reach for the "stones" rather than embracing a new "tool", or way of thinking. Here's a visual for you: the next time you experience yourself having trouble letting go of a stone in order to grasp a new tool, think of yourself in a meeting, dressed in an animal skin, and everyone else is in modern clothing. Make you want to leave the stone age? I thought so.
Good luck on your journey (and wardrobe check)!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.