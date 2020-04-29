Day forty-four of the quarantine: an experience
Things are quickly returning back to almost normal as is evident everywhere in our surroundings. People are increasingly comfortable with being out and about. People are returning to work, stores are opening, and with the government reopening timetable accelerating, it is returning faster than most people could have ever imagined. There are a lot of warnings from the medical community concerning “second waves” or “a rebound” from falling virus confirmations, so we are not all in the clear. We are surely a lot better off than we could have been.
For us life at home has become almost too comfortable. There are some issues with productivity, but I sense the whole of the world is feeling the pain; exception all you single folks. With stores opening I had an opportunity to turn our terrace into a summer children’s learning centre. I bought some fake green grass/rug and laid it out on the terrace. Then I dug up my mountain tent from the storage room and built it with my boys on the grass. All the pillows we had laying around went into the tent. Now my wife spends the whole day out there lounging in the tent reading books, studying animals, alphabets and anything else she can find, with the children. As one would expect, it is much easier to keep the boys focused outside, then inside a stale apartment.
The move onto the terrace has also freed up the apartment for me. I can keep the door of my home office/bedroom open and have some air circulation. No more nosy children blowing up my conference calls, no more yelling and so on. Now today was the first day, so the boys will be bored in a few hours or days, but today was great.
After writing the story yesterday, I worked up another appetite for fish. I went to the grocer’s on the way back from the building store and bought some more fish. Tonight I fried up fish sandwiches for the whole family. Two hot fried fish meals in two days, I was a happy man.
Keep those faces covered, stay healthy and let’s see what tomorrow brings!
Paul Lysek – The idea of writing a daily update came to me by seeing, hearing and trying to understand all the things that are happening around us at this time. This story is a combination of all those sources, including friends, relatives, and experiences with attempts to bring out the satire, emotion and changing environment of the situation. It is entirely fictional, with the exception of my sarcasm.
Please do not hesitate to comment or post your thoughts at https://www.facebook.com/praguemonitor
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.