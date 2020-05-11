Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe: "Everybody wants to be somebody; nobody wants to grow."
I love quotes which stand the test of time, as this gem does from that wonderful writer, statesman, and philosopher from 18th century Germany, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. To me, Goethe's words are a powerful reminder of something I was told as a young professional. I was driven. I wanted to experience success as soon as possible. An older colleague, who was also a mentor, said to me, "Pepper, I appreciate your sense of urgency, but remember, the only place success comes before work, is in the dictionary." I can still hear him today and, to me, is exactly what Goethe is telling us. If you want to be somebody, to succeed in some way, you will need to work at it and consciously, patiently, diligently pursue growth—personal as well as professional. There is no lottery ticket in life's journey.
Good luck on your journey!
