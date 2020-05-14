Hilton opens Beer Garden Karlín just in time for summer
Well. Here we are. It’s mid-May and the virus has stolen most of the spring from us save for socially distanced walks or bike rides in the park… but the Czech Republic has managed to keep the number of people affected by the pandemic relatively small and so, with the world watching, the government has decided to slowly re-open the country and, fortunately, we can take advantage of the gorgeous summer weather!
After losing the Beer Garden at Riegrovy Sady, many locals were left wondering if a new player would step in and create a fresh space where we could hang out while enjoying some good food and a frosty mug of pivo. Well, we finally have our answer… and the timing couldn’t be better.
Allow us to introduce you to Beer Garden Karlín. Located not far from the banks of the Vltava in the trendy Karlín neighborhood, this new establishment looks to reinvigorate the Beer Garden experience in Prague.
To learn more about the new place, see the full article at CitySpy Prague.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.