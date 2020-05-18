4 customer survey effective practices
Go Mobile
Customer satisfaction is one of the few levers small businesses can pull to differentiate themselves in competitive marketplaces. The best customer experience usually wins. That’s why customer satisfaction surveys matter.
Selecting the right channel to ask your customers for feedback might take you to various options. Such as to a feedback widget on your website, social media poll, email (that is however often viewed as spam), or live chat. And mobile phone, of course. The recent pandemic is helping Apple, Google and other tech companies replace our wallets with our mobile phones. Before this pandemic, mobile payments were driven by convenience. While convenience is still very important, the pandemic has also put a spotlight on how safe mobile payments are. Contactless payments are a stepping stone. When the pandemic recedes, many of us will go out just with our keys and mobile phone. All major credit cards work with mobile wallets. Yet mobile wallets are not just about payments. Mobile wallets provide a new and powerful marketing and loyalty platform. As your digital coupons, tickets, boarding passes, or loyalty and customer cards work with them very well, too.
Reaching out to your customers through the mobile phone is a great way that generates the best responses. People overwhelmingly prefer mobile for surveys. Twice as many brand experiences happen on mobile phones than anywhere else, including TV, or in-store. 8 out of 10 mobile brand experiences are described as positive as it is easy, helpful, and convenient. Businesses should meet their customers where they are and tailor their surveys around their customers’ preferred channel. So people can respond with minimal effort.
Digital Stay Pass
You maybe run your hotel or make your living in a super competitive space of VIP and concierge services. And you provide your guests with a digital stay pass for the mobile wallet. Instead of an old-fashioned plastic card with magnetic strip, or a not really environment-friendly paper print-out. This digital stay pass plays a role of a smart bookmark to the entire stay providing people with all details.
It can also help you engage your guest by the most direct communication. Get his attention upon his departure and politely ask for his opinion. There is nothing easier than using the geo-location messaging feature on your digital stay pass. A creative message that includes a clickable link to your survey will pop up on your guest's mobile phone lock screen at predefined locations. For example in the check-in area at the town's airport, railway station, bus terminal or major petrol stations. Such location-based notifications feel extremely relevant.
Ladislav Poledna inspires interested readers to "Become Digital" by publishing materials about digital marketing in his Prague Monitor column and aptly named blog. He has built a career around successful relationships and innovation for the past two decades. At present, Ladislav manages the Power Solutions division of a Fortune 1000 company in Central and Eastern Europe and also oversees operations of the producer's regional office in Prague. Recently, he co-founded a B-to-B software service company making mobile marketing affordable and easy to use. Ladislav's philanthropic contribution consists of a long-term relationship with a charity focused on funding dreams for people with muscular dystrophy.
Become Digital
Mobile phones are long becoming the main "screen" in peoples’ lives. Mobile marketing is no longer an innovation but a part of important decisions. Read articles on mobile marketing to get inspired on how to connect with people where they spend a lot of their time.
