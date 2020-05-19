Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About (full version)
"Nunci"
This a translation of a wonderful Korean word I came across recently. It's the word for situational awareness and Korean children are taught this word at a young age in an effort to help guide their actions with others in life. What I like so much about this is the concept of teaching situational awareness to children, but also because of its enlightening and instructive way of reinforcing cultural awareness. Think about it for a moment. It's when we are able to uncover gems like nunci, that we can begin to appreciate other cultures on a deeper level and raise our level of empathic understanding. Do you know a word or phrase that could illuminate a positive insight into another culture? Today might be a good time to share it with someone else.
Good luck on your journey!
This is a complete version of Pepper's article that was supposed to be in yesterday's issue of PDM. Apologies for that.
