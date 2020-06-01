Tuesday, 2 June 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
1 June 2020

Alexander Pope: "There is a certain majesty in simplicity which is far above all the quaintness of wit."

One of England's greatest poets and essayists, Alexander Pope's observations of the human condition are as relevant today as they were in the 18th century at the height of his work. Who among us hasn't experienced someone who was very talented at making witty comments—comments that were often nothing but a purposeful distraction from a disagreeable fact—only to be brought down by a simple common sense comment that shown the clear, unfiltered light of day on what was being discussed? Now, that's majesty.

Good luck on your journey!