American football's Prague Lions vs. the Invisible Beast
As COVID19 brought the world to a close, the Lions lost their 2020 season, as well as the many opportunities that went along with it. Following an intense offseason push for sponsors to help 2020 exceed their 2019 Championship season, the Lions season was put on hold.
The Lions started their battle against COVID19 with a personal connection to the illness. Upon arrival to the United States, one of their American players was soon hospitalized with the illness. Fortunately, following a 14 day isolation period for everyone who came into contact with this player, no positive tests were had for those on this side of the Atlantic.
Following that victory, the Lions continue to fight this Invisible Beast. In that spirit, the Lions are staging a game. The opponent for this game is that very same Invisible Beast. Their goal is to defeat it and ensure the future of their program for fans and players of all ages. This is not a normal competition. In place of a game, there will be a live show online to which you can purchase tickets. The livestream will include interviews with players, coaches, and other notable people from the American football community, including a Super Bowl Champion. Different levels of tickets are available for purchase with each level having an increasing reward. For more information, you can check out the event at ticketportal.cz or on the Lion’s social media accounts.
