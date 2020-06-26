Happy Hour: Vegas style in Prague
There are a million things to do in this city, although far from business-as-usual post lock-down. People ride around on all sorts machines, varying from electric scooters to Segways, to tour the City of a Hundred Spires. There is a place for everyone, even the homeless are organized to walk the tourists through the shady side of Prague. There seems to be a street for every desire and a place for every passion but sometimes one just wants good old fashion fun, accented by a rush of adrenaline.
The Prague Monitor has many supporters and one of them reminded us that it isn’t only Restaurants and Hotels which have been deprived of serious foot-traffic since the virus struck. The Casinos in town have also thinned out. For me, it was great news. It meant that instead of the usual jam-packed floor of Casino Ambassador, one can visit and choose what and where to play, with the generous wait-staff at your service! The inside of the building is full of historic architecture which has been beautifully restore, and the feeling in the club brings one back to the renaissance years of the industry.
I called some friends up and we planned a night on the town. A thick steak dinner at my favourite Argentinian chop house followed by some cards and other table games at Casino Ambassador, on Vaclavske Namesti 5. The service was on par with similar experiences in the USA, even Las Vegas! Drinks were kept full, smiles on the faces of the staff and they even occasionally laughed at my jokes. As I keep my visits rare I am usually rusty on the rules and strategies of the games, but the dealers genuinely lent a helping hand; without talking me down, or making it uncomfortable. I spoke both Czech and English and all the players and staff had no problems with either. We ended up spending about four hours in the place and if it wasn’t for me trying to bluff at the Poker table, I would have ended the night in the black.
I spoke to our contact at Casino Ambassador and we concluded that there are more expats out there missing a good ‘ole night out with friends. Thus we are inviting our readers to join us for Happy Hour every Wednesday evening from 7-8pm during the month of July, everything available in English. During the Happy Hour if you mention you came for the Prague Monitor Happy Hour you get a refreshing beverage to bump the hump-day mood upon entering. Our participants then have the option to play with “fun money” as professional dealers explain the rules, how to use the outside bets and some simple strategies to recover losses or to increase chances, as well as answering any questions. The explanations start at the beginner level, the game rolls a bit, and then progresses to more rules and strategies. The plan is to throw in some surprises for our guests, so come for a laugh and you won’t be disappointed!
Let’s have a drink and celebrate Vegas style! Don’t forget your ID as registration is necessary to enter.
Every Wednesday in July:
July 1st Highlight: Black-Jack – Your correspondent will be present to officially learn Black Jack
July 8th Highlight: Roulette
Check it out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/265479648046092/
