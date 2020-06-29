Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"You can deny reality, but you can't deny the consequences of denying reality." Ayn Rand
For me, the true test of a quote is how well it wears with time and remains relevant. There is no better example of this than this quote from the mid-20th century, and my guess is that its relevance will not fade away with time. As evidence, I would point to recent events with the Covid-19 virus, especially in the United States. As the rationale for opening up businesses and social events becomes more political and actions are taken, and allowed, that are in direct opposition to what science tells us to do, is it any wonder that we are seeing surges in infections on a massive scale? Some members of congress, governors, and congressmen have been told to "play up" the positive so they can get people out and get the economy moving again for political reasons in an election year. Sadly, this epidemic calls for much more than putting on a smiley face of denial, which has caused us to witness the consequences—lives being put at risk. My hope is that soon more people will heed these words of one of the 20th century's most influential writers and philosophers or, at least, hold those accountable who refuse to.
Good luck on your journey!
