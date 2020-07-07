Happy Hour Vegas style: Week two
Last week we had a blast at Casino Ambassador Happy Hour Vegas Style. Great drinks, a fun atmosphere and we learned the ins and outs of playing Blackjack. The mood was merry and there were about 16 of us who came, met, talked, laughed and got to know another “thing to do” in this great city.
This Wednesday, July 8th, Casino Ambassador is presenting Roulette. The Prague Monitor invites interested people to come down, mention Prague Monitor upon arrival to get a refreshing beverage and enjoy some fun away from the rain. The dealers will give us a master class about Roulette, strategies and how it is all done. Then we will try for fun! The language of the event is English, although it seemed that any language was acceptable. The dealers are friendly, and the crowd is fun. Registration starts at 18:45 with the event going from 19:00 to 20:00.
Next week Casino Ambassador will try a Poker technique class for beginners. Beginners are those that know how to play a little but are not sure about walking up to a table and jumping into a game or tournament. This will be an exciting experiment for those who have always wanted to try some poker in a professional setting but have not yet done so.
Let’s have a drink and celebrate Vegas style! Don’t forget your ID as registration is necessary to enter.
Every Wednesday in July:
July 8th Highlight: Roulette
July 15th Highlight: Poker
Check it out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2582781358706284
