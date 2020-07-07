Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
George Bernard Shaw: “Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.”
The brilliant 20th century Irish playwright and political activist, Bernard Shaw, as he preferred to be known, was one of two people to ever win both an Oscar and a Nobel Prize. Shaw's wit and common-sense insights into life were, and are still, legend. I love this quote because it speaks to another truism about life; "Some things are better left alone." Think about it. All it takes is allowing yourself to be drawn into an argument with someone who is likely setting a trap for you. They make a statement, you can't resist staying quiet, so you fall in the mud and they smile knowingly, because they got you dirty, too. The next time a pig tries to push you in the mud, just smile, walk away and leave them alone in the mud where they belong.
Good luck on your journey!
