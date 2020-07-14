Happy Hour Vegas style: Week three means Poker!
Last week a great time we had at the Roulette table playing for fun. Refreshing drinks, a great group of participants, and friendly table staff set the mood for a wonderful happy hour.
Tomorrow, Wednesday July 8th, Casino Ambassador is presenting Poker – for beginners and those who may want to try playing at the tables. The Prague Monitor invites potential participants to come down, mention the Prague Monitor upon arrival to get a refreshing beverage and enjoy some fun. The dealers will give us a master class about Poker, playing strategies and how it all works. Then we will try for fun! The language of the event is English, although it seemed that any language was acceptable last week. The dealers are friendly, and the crowd is fun. Registration starts at 18:45 with the event going from 19:00 to 20:00.
This will be an exciting experiment for those who have always wanted to try some poker in a professional setting but have not yet done so. We will be there and ready for a challenge.
Let’s have a drink and celebrate Vegas style! Don’t forget your ID as registration is necessary to enter.
Check it out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/562513057756360
Nor’easter
