Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
Walter Isaacson: "Vision without implementation is hallucination."
It would be hard to estimate how many times I have used this quote in my work with leaders and senior teams. It's especially useful with people who consider themselves visionaries, have great ideas, but lack the discipline to implement their ideas, before they're off to the next great idea. I share this quote with people, not to upset them, but to help them understand that, if they do not have the discipline to implement, they need to surround themselves with those who do. And, then, let them do their job—leave them alone and don't disrupt them with yet another great idea. This a common problem with entrepreneurs, but when they realize that they could achieve so much more by, not necessarily becoming disciplined themselves, but allowing discipline to form around them, it's like turning on a light switch. So, if you're a dreamer, a visionary—good for you. Just don't let your visions become hallucinations.
Good luck on your journey!
