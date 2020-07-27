Weekend audit of coronavirus data lowers infected by nearly one-third
PRAGUE - The Ministry of Health conducted an audit of the data regarding the number of people infected with coronavirus and updated its data to reflect the new information, reported Seznam Zpravy on Sunday. As of Sunday evening, 3,479 people in Czechia are infected with coronavirus, down from the previously-recorded 5,254. The number of recoveries also increased from 9,590 to 11,423 people.
As quoted on CTK and reported by Seznam Zpravy, the director of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics, Ladislav Dušek, noted that these new data will not change the overall analysis of the pandemic in Czechia. “It is not a leap that would change the essence of the evaluation of the whole epidemic,” he said.
The audit comes amid criticism of the Health Ministry’s coronavirus response from the Minister of the Interior, Jan Hamáček, in recent days. According to government data, 131 new people were infected this past Saturday, down from 281 on Friday. The number of tests conducted on Saturday was 2,262, sharply lower than the 6,238 on Friday. Deaths from the virus stand at 371 and the number of currency hospitalized at 149, as of Sunday evening. The Karvina region is the most infected in the country, reporting that 62.52 people per 100,000 people are infected. The Jihlava region is the second most infected, at 57.2 per 100,000. Prague is infected at a rate of 25.07 per 100,000, a significant increase from the last few weeks.
