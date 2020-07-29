The most expensive villa in the Czech Republic is for sale
Luxurious villa measuring about 1105 m² in Prague’s district of Bubeneč is reported to be for sale by a number of Russian outlets. The price is estimated at half a billion CZK, making it the most expensive house in the Czech Republic.
The villa has already made it to Forbes.cz magazine as the priciest villa in the country. It is owned by Julija Romanenko – the wife of Dmitry Romanenko, the ex-representative of the Russian branch-company Lukoil Aviation Czech. It was designed by Clive Christian, a very well-known British designer.
In case you are interested in the purchase (we are very jealous of you!) or are curious to know more about the interior, here are some of the details. The house is a five-storey beauty: three stores are above and two are below the ground. To give you the taste of it: Forbes reports there to be marble, first-class French crystal, and control panels encrusted with Swarovski crystals. According to the same source, floors in the halls are inlaid with semi-precious stones - amethyst or pink onyx. Fairly enough, such a luxurious property has an extremely sophisticated security entirely guided by the “Smart Home” system, including cameras in all rooms and fingerprinted entrances.
