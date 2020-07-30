Prague faces the record daily increase of new Covid-19 cases
When it comes to the pandemic, some days are better and some are gloomily worse. On Tuesday 28th, the capital of Prague recorded the highest daily increase of new Covid-19 cases, English Radio CZ reports.
According to the same report, 275 new cases were detected around the country with 101 registered in Prague, making it the highest increase in infections in the capital throughout the pandemic. This brings the entire Covid-19 infections rate to 24 per 100,000 citizens, or, to be more precise, up to 3,997 active cases in total according to the Worldometer.
The news comes following the massive spread of the disease in one of Prague’s night clubs, where 65 people got infected. Similarly, Ústí nad Labem region registered 17 new infections over 2 days – an unexpected and worrying number, Idnes.cz reported. Due to that, there are more specific considerations within the regional government about the stricter use of masks. Several new mask laws were already re-introduced country-wide, including the mandatory wearing at non-residential medical facilities and at any event with over 100 attendees.
