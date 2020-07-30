Prague introduced a ban on smoking in parks, forests, and gardens
In case you’ve been thinking of quitting smoking, now might be a good time: as of Tuesday, July 28th, Prague banned any fire-hazardous activities in areas where the risk of fire is great, reports Vinegret.cz. The new ban comes following the worrying prognosis of abnormally high temperatures and thunderstorms.
Starting an open fire, using pyrotechnics and smoking in gardens, parks, forests and other places with dry grass (except for electronic cigarettes) are now all forbidden. Those who do not comply with the rules may face a fine.
The ban does not yet have an ending date, and will likely last until the forecast conditions change.
The full text of the new legislation can be found here.
