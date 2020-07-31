Kasárna Karlín: Outdoor cinema with modern classics
Kasárna Karlín is a perfect place for summer community activities. There is a cafe, a bar with live music, a sauna and a gallery with local art. However, the most popular reason to visit Kasárna is the outdoor cinema. Expats and hipsters all across Prague are waiting for the summer to come, so they can spend time watching a movie with a glass of the favorite beer in the evening. This time Kasárna Karlín will screen the popular films of the American cinematography. Some of the screenings are made in partnership with the American Center.
The August schedule begins with last years’ breakthrough Midsommar. It’s a horror story about American students who decide to follow their friend to Sweden to enjoy the rare religious celebration, which is held every 90 years. Nobody expected that it’ll turn out to be a true disaster. Probably, one of the best horror films since 2017 Get Out.
The second must-see is Gone Girl, already an iconic thriller by David Fincher (Fight Club, Seven, Zodiac). The script is based on the story by Gillian Flynn, where she recreates the separate diaries of a husband and a wife during the falling-apart marriage. When Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) went missing on the anniversary of the wedding, her husband Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) is the one to suspect in her disappearance since their marriage wasn’t the perfect one: numerous fights, scandals, and love affairs. The public image is not on Nick’s side. However, maybe her disappearance wasn’t a consequence?
If you haven’t seen The Shawshank Redemption yet, you definitely need to do it this summer! It’s a modern classic by Frank Darabont, based on Steven King’s novel. The main character Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is accused of murdering his wife and her lover. In Shawshank prison, Andy meets Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman). Their friendship helps them not to give up in the prison system and to find the meaning of life. The film has seven nominations for the Academy Awards.
The month schedule will finish with Whiplash by Damien Chazelle, where J. K. Simmons received an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor. A young teenage drummer Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) dreams of becoming famous one day. This dream might come true when he’s accepted to the Shaffer Conservatory, and he eventually becomes a part of the student band. However, Terence Fletcher (J. K. Simmons), the conductor of the band, has a very aggressive and abusive relationship with his students, trying to “beat” them mentally and (sometimes) physically. Will Andrew give up or he will become a professional drummer? The answer is in the movie.
